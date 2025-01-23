A farewell party at SMS School in Rajasthan’s Jaipur turned violent when expelled students forcefully entered the premises and clashed with current students. The incident reportedly began when a Class 12 student confronted the expelled students, leading to a heated argument. The situation escalated as the expelled students brutally assaulted the boy, with one holding him by the neck and slapping him. A female student intervened to stop the assault. A video of the incident has surfaced online, drawing attention to the brawl. School officials confirmed the incident but did not comment on whether a police complaint has been filed. Stunt Gone Wrong: Students Fall off Moving Thar While Attempting To Make Heroic Entry for Farewell Party; Video Goes Viral.

Brawl in Jaipur School

In a shocking incident, a fight broke out during the farewell party for the class 12 students at #SMSSchool in #Rajasthan's #Jaipur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that some students are… pic.twitter.com/XOBGhMImb6 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 22, 2025

