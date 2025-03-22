A young girl who went missing from Kanpur has been found in Banda, and her kidnapper, identified as her uncle Rafiq, has been arrested. According to reports, Rafiq abducted the girl and brought her to Banda. His suspicious behaviour caught the attention of local residents, who promptly informed the police. Upon interrogation, Rafiq confessed to the crime. The girl's family had filed a missing person report at Colonelganj police station in Kanpur. After rescuing the child, the police safely handed her over to her family. Meanwhile, the accused has been transferred to Kanpur police for further legal action. The case falls under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali and Banda, and investigations are ongoing. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

Uncle Kidnaps His Niece, Takes Her to Banda

🔴 बांदा: कानपुर से लापता बच्ची बरामद, अपहरणकर्ता चाचा गिरफ्तार 👮‍♂️ 👧 रिश्ते के चाचा रफीक ने किया था अपहरण 📍 कानपुर से बच्ची को बांदा लेकर आया था आरोपी 👀 शक होने पर मोहल्ले वालों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना 🔍 पूछताछ में रफीक ने किया अपहरण का खुलासा 📜 परिजनों ने कर्नलगंज थाने में… pic.twitter.com/Q1NUXeFHTU — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 22, 2025

