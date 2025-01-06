A monkey created a commotion during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi on Saturday, January 5. As proceedings were underway in the District Judge's court, the monkey unexpectedly entered the CJM court, where it sat on the table, capturing the attention of everyone present. The curious incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media. The monkey wandered around the table and court premises, adding an element of surprise to the tense legal proceedings. Remarkably, it left the court on its own after the hearing concluded. Varanasi: Monkey Crashes Through Sunroof and Lands Inside Car After Jumping on Four-Wheeler From Roof in Uttar Pradesh, Escapes Without Any Injuries; Viral Video Surfaces.

Monkey Disrupts Gyanvapi Case Hearing in Varanasi Court

वाराणसी : ज्ञानवापी केस की सुनवाई शुरू होने से ठीक पहले CJM कोर्ट में एक बंदर घुस आया, वो काफी देर तक टेबल पर बैठा रहा !! pic.twitter.com/sFtjSaOCad — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 5, 2025

