The Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena on Thursday suspended five policemen for drinking liquor and dancing while celebrating Holi inside the Mahagama police station. The decision to suspend the policemen was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a few cops can be seen dancing to a Holi song, while drinking liquor and applying colours to each other. Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing ‘Bindi’ on Women’s Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

Cops Celebrate Holi Inside Police Station:

Jharkhand: SP Godda has suspended five policemen for drinking liquor and dancing while celebrating Holi inside the Mahagama police station. A video of them dancing and consuming liquor went viral on social media. The suspended cops include two ASIs and three constables. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

