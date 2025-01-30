Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari's car met with an accident today, January 30. The news was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Congress, which took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details of the incident. In its post, Madhya Pradesh Congress said that a truck hit the vehicle of Congress State President Jitu Patwari near Phanda toll on the Indore-Bhopal highway. " State President and his staff are safe," the post on X read. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Congress MP Chief Jitu Patwari Pays Tribute BR Ambedkar on Death Anniversary, Pledges to Protect Constitution.

Jitu Patwari's Car Meets With Accident in MP

Video of Accident Surfaces

