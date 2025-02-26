England national cricket team star speedster Jofra Archer achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The right-arm pacer became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets for his country in ODI cricket. Jofra Archer achieved this historic feat in just 30 ODI matches. Archer shattered the record of legendary fast bowler James Anderson, who took 31 ODIs to reach this milestone. Jofra Archer scripted history during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Afghanistan national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Which Team Jofra Archer is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise England Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Jofra Archer Becomes Fastest Bowler to Reach 50 ODI Wickets for England

