A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing four inmates consuming alcohol and smoking inside a cell at Kalaburagi Central Prison. The footage, which surfaced on December 7, reveals the prisoners sitting in a circle as they drink and smoke cigarettes inside their cell, with one inmate also using a mobile phone. As per the report, after the video went viral, Authorities responded, clarifying that the video was two months old and alleging that it may have been staged to look like alcohol. Reportedly, the inmates previously involved in threats and riot attempts were transferred to different jails on Thursday, December 5. Karnataka Road Accident: Five Killed in Collision Between Car and Apulse-Sowing Vehicle in Vijayapura (Disturbing Video).

Viral Video Shows Inmates Drinking and Smoking inside Kalaburagi Prison Cell

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)