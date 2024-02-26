In Hubli, Karnataka, auto-rickshaw drivers took to the streets on Monday to protest against the implementation of Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), which imposes stringent penalties for hit-and-run incidents. The drivers demanded the withdrawal of this law, which mandates up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines for fleeing accident scenes without reporting to authorities. Hit-and-Run Law: Truck Drivers' Protest Against New Law Triggers Fuel Shortage in Madhya Pradesh.

Protest in Hubli Over Hit-and-Run Law for Drivers

VIDEO | Auto-rickshaw drivers stage protest in Hubli, Karnataka demanding withdrawal of the hit-and-run law. Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) stipulates a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine for fleeing an accident spot and failing to report… pic.twitter.com/AzVkqlCFfR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

