A Diwali celebration turned problematic for Lokakiran H, a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery intern at Rajiv College of Ayurveda in Hassan, Karnataka, after he set off a petrol bomb near the college for social media reels. A video of the incident, recorded by a friend, went viral on social media, prompting police to file charges over public safety concerns. Lokakiran reportedly used fuel drawn from his motorcycle, filling a plastic bag that was ignited with a firecracker. The act raised alarms as loaded fuel tankers were parked just 200 feet away, and an HPCL terminal was within a half-kilometer radius. The police are now investigating the incident for potential hazards posed by the explosive celebration. Accident Caught on Camera in Tirunelveli: 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Bus While Crossing Road in Ramayanpatti, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Student in Karnataka Faces Charges for Setting Off Petrol Bomb During Diwali Celebration

Three college stuents were booked under the Karnataka Police Act for bursting a petrol bomb close to a petroleum tanker near a petroleum company terminal here and uploading the video on Instagram. The trio was produced before a court and ordered to pay up a fine. Lokakiran of… pic.twitter.com/PB6Q3Ya6X1 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)