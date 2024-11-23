At least nine people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Saturday, November 23. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, and it overturned near Katra's Domail. IANS reported that the injured passengers were rushed to CHC Katra for treatment. The bus was travelling from Katra to Jammu when the accident occurred. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Several Injured As 2 Passenger Buses Collide Head-On in Reasi (Watch Video).

Katra Bus Accident

J&K: A bus carrying pilgrims from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple overturned near Domail, Katra. Nine passengers were injured and were referred to CHC Katra for treatment. The bus was traveling from Katra to Jammu when the accident occurred pic.twitter.com/o8iRPKbZwq — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

