A patient of Kolkata Neuroscience Hospital sat on an edge of a wall of a highrise institute building as seen in the pictures below. A ward patient wearing a blue hospital uniform tried to scare while seating on an edge of a hospital wall on Saturday, June 25. Institute authorities brought a hydraulic ladder to bring him down. Further details are awaited.

See Pics:

Kolkata, West Bengal | A patient has climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is showing unwillingness to get down. Hydraulic ladder is reportedly being brought to bring him down pic.twitter.com/QWRhyhbhxq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)