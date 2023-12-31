Forest officials rescued a leopard that had been found in a critical state in a stream at Orkottumoola near Pupally in Kerala's Wayanad on the morning of December 30. The video of the Leopard rescue has surfaced on social media. The male leopard, aged around four years, was found by the frontline Forest staff around 7.30 a.m. on the forest fringes under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division. Kerala: Leopard Dies of Shock After Getting Trapped in Chicken Coop in Manarakkad.

Leopard Rescued in Wayanad

The expert team from the forest & wild life department reached the spot as soon as possible and rescued the animal ensuring the safety of local people #leopard #wayanad #kerala #leopardrescued #resue 5 years old Male pic.twitter.com/zcdvOdAsFK — Suhail Ahmed (@suhailahmedvm) December 30, 2023

