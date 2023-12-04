An FIR has been filed against suspended Gorakhpur Hospital paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan and five others in Lucknow following a complaint by a trader who overheard a conversation behind a kiosk. The complainant alleges references to Dr Kafeel's book and a conspiracy to incite riots to overthrow the government. Reportedly, the group panicked and fled when confronted by the complainant and friends, who suspected them of being potential terrorists with explosives. The case accuses Dr Kafeel of distributing a book to incite people against the government, leading to charges under various sections of the IPC, including cheating, forgery, insult to provoke breach of peace, and assertions prejudicial to national integration. Police have initiated a probe to identify the other accused. Jawan: Dr Kafeel Khan Writes Open Letter Requesting to Meet Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Over Episode in Film That is Allegedly Inspired by Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy - Here's Why!

FIR Filed Against Dr Kafeel Khan and Five Others

Complainant in FIR said he called 2-3 of his friends and confronted the people conspiring to overthrow the govt behind a kiosk. They panicked and fled. Complainant and his friends didn't follow them because they suspected the men could have terrorists in possession of bomb. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)