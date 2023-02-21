Another drag horror came to the fore from Lucknow wherein a car rider hit an e-rickshaw driver and then dragged him to a distance by hanging him from the car window. After this, the car rider threw the rickshaw driver on the roadside. The victim died on the spot. A case has been registered against the car driver and a detailed probe has been launched. Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: 22-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Dragged by Car for About Three Km in Budaun.

Drag Horror in Lucknow:

लखनऊः राजधानी में रईसज़ादे बेअन्दाज हैं..!! फ़र्च्यूनर ने एक ई-रिक्शा में टक्कर मार दी.. विवाद हुआ, तभी ई-रिक्शा चालक SUV की खिड़की में लटक गया. SUV सवार रईसज़ादे ने गाड़ी रोकने के बजाए तेज़ रफ़्तार में दौड़ा दी..ई-रिक्शा चालक गिरा और मर गया.. ये हत्या है ..@lkopolice pic.twitter.com/49yPnZLgM7 — Suraj Shukla (@suraj_livee) February 21, 2023

