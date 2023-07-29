The Madhya Pradesh administration on Saturday demolished the house of a man accused of raping a minor girl in Satna district. The shocking incident took place on Friday when a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men on the premises of the Sharda Temple of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The victim, who was reportedly missing since Thursday night, was found by some people who run shops around the temple premises. Soon after the police were alerted, police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital and began an investigation. It is said that cops learned that the accused persons were employees of the temple. Madhya Pradesh Gangrape: Minor Girl, Missing Overnight, Brutally Gangraped by Two Men on Temple Premises in Satna.

House of Rape Accused Demolished in Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh administration demolishes the house of a man accused of raping a minor girl in Satna district. pic.twitter.com/iHseBNIl35 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2023teA

