In preparation for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the police conducted an operation wherein a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition were destroyed at the Police Control Room in Datia. With permission from the court, around 1,300 firearms were destroyed in an attempt to display strict actions against the possession of unauthorized weapons. Datia SP Pradeep Sharma said: "In future too, such strict action will be taken." A video of road roller destroying illegal arms is shared by news agency ANI.

Illegal Arms Destroyed By Police In Datia:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A large number of illegal arms and ammunition destroyed by Police at the Police Control Room in Datia. "Keeping in mind the upcoming state elections, around 1300 arms and ammunition were destroyed at the Control Room with permission from the Court. In… pic.twitter.com/EZ9p3IOuNY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023

