During a rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his commitment to ensuring that the injured receive the best possible medical care. In his speech, Modi assured the public that the central government is working in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government to manage the aftermath of the incident. 'I express my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I am in continuous contact with the Uttar Pradesh government.' Modi also extended his sympathies to the grieving families, wishing strength to those affected by the loss. He acknowledged the huge turnout of devotees at the Mahakumbh and expressed concern over the challenges posed by the large crowd. Despite the difficulties, he assured that the situation was being closely monitored and that every effort was being made to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Mahakumbh Stampede: Multiple Casualties After Stampede at Sangam Area of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences, Assures Coordination With UP Govt

