Abhay Singh, aka Masani Gorakh, popularly known as "IIT Baba", caught public attention for his journey from being an IIT Bombay graduate to embracing a spiritual life. He was recently seen at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj and reports suggest that he was ousted from Juna Akhara. Amid this, a video of the "IIT Baba" is going viral on social media. In the viral clip, the "IIT Baba" aka Abhay Singh claims that Lord Mahadev spoke to him and told him that he is only Vishnu. "I am not lying. Will you believe me only when I take all the powers? Then I will kill everyone with Sudarshan. If you are not killed with Sudarshan, then I will kill you with Trishul," Abhay Singh is heard saying in the 41-second video. Who Is ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh at Maha Kumbh Mela? Meet ‘Sanyasi’ With Aerospace Engineering Degree From IIT Bombay Whose Video Interview Went Viral.

Video of 'IIT Baba' Goes Viral

"महादेव मुझे बोल रहे कि तू ही विष्णु है, तो मैं झूठ थोड़े ही बोल रहा हूं। जब सारी शक्तियां ले लूंगा, तब मानोगे तुम लोग? फिर तो सबको सुदर्शन से काट दूंगा। सुदर्शन से नहीं कटोगे तो त्रिशूल से काट दूंगा" ये महाकुंभ में मीडिया द्वारा पैदा किए गए IIT बाबा हैं... pic.twitter.com/jxqTVwm6UM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)