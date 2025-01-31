A police officer was suspended after a viral video showed him mixing mud into food at a Bhandara during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The incident involved Soraon SHO Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, who was seen dumping soil to food being cooked for devotees. The footage surfaced on social media platform X, prompting public outrage. Social media users tagged DCP Ganga Nagar, demanding strict action. Responding swiftly, DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat announced Tiwari’s suspension and confirmed ongoing departmental proceedings. The action was taken based on a report from ACP Soraon. The incident has sparked controversy, with devotees and netizens condemning the act as deeply disrespectful in the sacred setting of the Maha Kumbh. Mahakumbh 2025: Police Officer Throws Mud in Prasad Prepared at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts As Video Goes Viral.

Cop Suspended For Dumping Soil in Bhandara Food at Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Soraon station in-charge Brijesh Tiwari has been suspended after a video went viral in which he was seen dumping soil in a food vessel at a 'Bhandara': Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP Ganganagar. — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)