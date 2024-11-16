In an unusual incident, Election Commission officials conducted a routine check of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bag in Thane on his way to Konkan. The CM was travelling from the Raymond helipad to visit party workers in their respective constituencies ahead of upcoming electoral activities. The bag check is part of the Election Commission's standard protocol to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked by Election Commission Officials at Palghar Police Ground Amid Controversy (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Election Commission officials checked the bag of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde today in Thane. The CM was heading from Raymond helipad to Konkan for meeting in the constituencies of party workers. (Video: Maharashtra CM PRO) pic.twitter.com/FJYeIP4R4m — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

