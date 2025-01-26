Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde halted his convoy in Mumbai to assist an injured biker after an accident. A video circulating online shows Shinde stepping out of his vehicle to check on the biker’s condition and ensure medical help. The incident highlights his prompt action and concern for public welfare. This heartwarming act has garnered significant attention, especially after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Meeting: Eknath Shinde Labels Meeting Between Shiv Sena Head and Maharashtra CM a ‘Welcome Change’.

Eknath Shinde Helps Injured Biker

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help an injured biker. Source: Eknath Shinde's Office pic.twitter.com/SgyTjqo3JD — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

