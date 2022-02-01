Vikas Fhatak aka 'Hindustani Bhau' was arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi, Maharashtra yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12, in view of COVID 19. After that, FIR was registered against Fhatak and several others. Now, the social media influencer has been sent to police custody by the court till February 4.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Vikas Phatak alias Hindustani Bhau has been sent to police custody by the court till February 4. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

