Sagar, son of former Municipal President Jagadish, allegedly slapped a police constable at Pandavapura Police Station in Karnataka’s Mandya during questioning over a land dispute. The altercation occurred after Sagar’s relative, Lakshmi Narayan, 60, filed a complaint accusing him of assault over a property disagreement. During questioning, Sagar reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the complainant and family. When police constable Abhishek intervened, Sagar allegedly retaliated after being slapped, escalating the situation into a physical altercation. SP Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed Sagar behaved aggressively with both the complainant and the officers. A case has been registered against him under multiple sections, and he has been remanded to 14-day custody. Mandya Violence: 2 Groups Clash After Stones Pelted at Ganpati Idol Immersion Procession in Nagamangala Town, Shops and Vehicles Set on Fire; HD Kumaraswamy Condemns Incident (Watch Video).

Man Clashes With Cops in Mandya

A man arrested for assaulting policemen in #Karnataka's #Mandya. Sagar was called to #Pandavpura Police station after his relative filed a complaint in a civil dispute case. Sagar started fighting with his relative. When police intervened, he assaulted Policemen. He has been sent… pic.twitter.com/2SS7A9B0ez — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 28, 2024

