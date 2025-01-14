A tragic incident occurred in Mathura-Vrindavan when a tourist bus caught fire, leading to the death of a passenger from Telangana. The bus, which was parked near a tourist facilitation centre, was carrying a group of travellers from Telangana. As the flames engulfed the bus, passengers were forced to break the windows and flee the vehicle in panic. Despite the intense fire, emergency responders managed to bring it under control after significant effort. The deceased, a man from Telangana, succumbed to burns sustained during the fire. The group of tourists had been on a visit to Mathura-Vrindavan when this unfortunate event took place. Accident on Yamuna Expressway: Five People Charred To Death After Private Car Collides With Bus in Mathura (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Vehicle Near Facilitation Center

