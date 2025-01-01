A 23-year-old man, Kapil Kumar, was arrested in Meerut for allegedly slapping pedestrians, including a woman and a retired PCS officer, to experience a “dopamine rush.” Kumar, unemployed and battling depression after his father’s death and his mother’s remarriage, reportedly engaged in the random assaults over the past 5-6 months. CCTV footage and viral videos led to his arrest on Sunday. Kumar admitted to police that he was struggling with suicidal thoughts and sought a sense of relief through the assaults. He was booked under IPC Section 115 for voluntarily causing hurt. SP (Meerut City) Ayush Vikram Singh stated that Kumar’s behaviour might stem from a medical condition, and further investigation into his background is ongoing. Victims, including a retired PCS officer and a woman connected to a politician, have filed complaints. Kumar remains in custody as police probe the incidents further. Meerut: Chaos As Vegetarian Family Accidentally Eats Chicken At Romeo Lane Restaurant, Realises After Receiving Bill; Viral Video Surfaces.

Jobless Youth Arrested for Slapping Spree for ‘Dopamine Rush’

