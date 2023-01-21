Railways in Mumbai will operate blocks on multiple lines on January 22. Local train services will be affected and the passengers need to plan their commute accordingly. To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs o­n Sunday, January 22, 2023. In addition, on the same day, Central Railways (CR) will also operate Mega Block o­n Transharbour and Harbour Lines for carrying out maintenance work. Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via main line and western railway line from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on January 22. PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: Mumbai Police Arrested Man Who Enter Rally Posing as Army Soldier.

Mega Block on Sunday January 22, 2023:

