The Allahabad High Court recently said that in our country, a minor girl who is a victim of sexual aggression would rather suffer silently than implicate somebody falsely. The high court observed while denying bail to a man accused of raping a minor girl. The high court bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh further said that the court must keep in mind while appreciating the evidence of the prosecutrix the values prevailing in the country, particularly in rural India, where it would be unusual for a girl to come up with a false story of being a victim of sexual assault to implicate an innocent person. "Any statement of a rape victim is an extremely humiliating experience for her and until she is a victim of sex crime, she would not blame anyone but the real culprit," the single judge said. The court was hearing the bail plea of an accused booked under Sections 65(2), 351(2), 332(c) of B.N.S. and Sections 3/4 of the POCSO Act in connection with the rape case involving an 11-year-old girl. Wife Consuming Alcohol Is Not Cruelty to Husband Unless It Causes Her To Act in Unwarranted Manner, Says Allahabad High Court While Deciding Man’s Plea Seeking Divorce.

HC Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping Minor Girl

A Minor Rape Survivor In Our Country Would Rather Suffer Silently Than Falsely Implicate Someone: #AllahabadHighCourt | @ISparshUpadhyayhttps://t.co/YQuFKKYzEC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

