Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, January 22 asserted that 13 people have been arrested in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in the Mira Road neighbourhood in Mumbai. Fadnavis took to X, (formerly twitter) and shared details related to the incident. "I took detailed info on what happened in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself. Also was constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP till 3.30 am", he wrote in his post. Assuring strict action against the culprits involved in the incident, he said that probe is underway to nab the remaining culprits in connection with the case. "Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far & detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify & arrest others involved too. There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra", he added. Mumbai: Communal Tensions Erupt After Vehicles With Lord Ram Flag Vandalised at Mira Road, Case Registered.

13 Arrested So Far in Connection With Mira Road Incident:

About the incident occurred last night at Mira Road : I took detailed info on what happened in NayaNagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself. Also was constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP till 3.30 am. Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits.… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)