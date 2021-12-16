"Missing Man Formation" tribute was given to first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat by PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chiefs of three service on Wednesday. Top military leaders paid tribute at the National War Memorial, on the day of Vijay Diwas. Notably,, the missing man formation is an aerial salute performed as part of a flypast of aircraft at a funeral or memorial event, typically in memory of a fallen pilot, a well-known military service member or veteran. General Rawat died, and 13 other, including his wife Madhulika Rawat died in a IAF chopper crash on December 8.

Missing Man Formation Trib ute Given To CDS General Bipin Rawat:

Looks like a regular photograph until you see it up close. It’s a moving tribute. Missing Man Formation as a mark of respect for India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat. #VijayDiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/FciZxpjw0G — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 16, 2021

Missing man formation for CDS General Bipin Rawat. #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/OMVMU3fKsR — Upmita Vajpai (@upmita) December 16, 2021

