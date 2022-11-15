Eight bodies have been recovered from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district. Thirteen people were working when a massive landslide occurred at the stone quarry. The stone quarry is owned by the ABCI, which is executing widening of a section of the national highway between Hnathial town and Dawn village. Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: Fifteen Feared Dead in Incident, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Mizoram | Eight bodies recovered so far from site at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as first response unit. NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation for 4 more on (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Y7jkXUS3xt — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Rescue Operation Video:

#Mizoram: On monday afternoon, a massive earthslide after quarry blast in a stone quarry, occurred at Maudarh, #Hnahthial dist, approx 35 km from Lunglei. BSF rescue team arrived as first response unit. 08 bodies have been recovered so far. pic.twitter.com/GLYzGf5g5n — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)