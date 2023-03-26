Fire broke out on the fourth floor of an MHADA Colony Building in Karve Nagar of Kanjurmarg today. Five people were admitted to the hospital after being injured due to suffocation. The injured are stable now. Further information is awaited. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Dhayari, Video of Smoke Covering Skies Goes Viral.

Mumbai Fire

Mumbai | Fire broke out on the fourth floor of an MHADA Colony Building in Karve Nagar of Kanjurmarg today. Five people admitted to the hospital after being injured due to suffocation; their condition is stable now. — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)