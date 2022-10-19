On Wednesday, the he Mumbai Traffic Police took to Twitter to update citizens about traffic restrictions and updates in the city. In a series of tweet, the Mumbai Police said that traffic movement has been slow at various locations. The police said that slow traffic has been observed at Akurli Road, Hanuman Mandir and Samata Nagar after a sand truck derailed. In a separate incident, cops said that the traffic is slow moving due to a tempo break down at Airoli Bridge. Vehicular movement is also slow at Ghoda Gate Vikhroli East after a bolero tempo had a breakdown. "Traffic vehicular movement is slow truek break down IY college ( Jogeshwari) western express highway North bound," the MTP said in a tweet. Video: School Students Have Narrow Escape After Speeding Tempo Hits Autorickshaw in Dombivli.

Sand Truck Derailment

Akurli Road, Hanuman Mandir,Samata Nagar. sand truck derailment may cause slow traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 19, 2022

Tempo Break Down at Airoli Bridge

Traffic is slow moving due to Tempo Break Down at Airoli Bridge South Bound Desent.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 19, 2022

Vehicular Movement Is Slow at Ghoda Gate Vikhroli East

घोडा गेट विक्रोळी पूर्व येथे बोलेरो टेम्पो बंद पडल्याने उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे. Due to the Bolero Tempo breakdown, vehicular movement is slow at Ghoda Gate Vikhroli east . #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 19, 2022

Truck Break Down at IY College

IY कॉलेज (जोगेश्वरी) वेस्टर्न एक्स्प्रेस हायवेवर ट्रक ब्रेकडाउनमुळे वाहतूक वाहनांची गती मंद आहे. Traffic vehicular movement is slow truek break down IY college ( Jogeshwari) western express highway North bound. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 19, 2022

