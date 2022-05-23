PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that attempts are being made to turn the country into the Gujarat model, UP model, Assam model, MP model - whatever you want to call it. She also said that Muslims are being provoked to react so that these people get a chance to execute another episode like that in Gujarat or UP. "The British pitted Hindus against Muslims, today BJP is doing it. PM is watching silently. His party thinks it means what they're doing is right," Mufti said.

Check tweet:

