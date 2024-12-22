On December 21, 2024, Mahesh Waghmare, Chief Commercial Inspector at Nagpur DRM Office, demonstrated exceptional bravery by saving a passenger’s life at Nagpur Railway Station. While Train No. 11045 was departing from Platform No. 1, three passengers attempted to board the moving train. Tragically, one slipped and got trapped between the train and the platform. Waghmare, present on-site, immediately sprang into action. Showing remarkable courage and presence of mind, he ran towards the passenger and pulled him to safety, risking his own life. His quick response and selflessness prevented a major tragedy, ensuring the passenger’s survival. Waghmare’s heroic act is a testament to his dedication and responsibility. Bihar: Man Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him At Samastipur Railway Station, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Railway Official Saves Passenger’s Life at Nagpur Station

Shri Mahesh Waghmare, Chief Commercial Inspector, Nagpur, saved a passenger’s life at Nagpur Station on 21.12.2024. Acting selflessly, he rescued a passenger trapped while boarding a moving train, showcasing courage, quick thinking, and dedication. A true hero of the Railways! pic.twitter.com/sPs0glNyBC — DRM Nagpur , CR (@drmcrngp) December 22, 2024

