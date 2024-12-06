A major LPG cylinder explosion occurred in Delhi's Narela area on December 5, injuring six individuals. The explosion caused significant damage to the surrounding area, and the injured victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Delhi Fire Service immediately responded to the emergency, deploying two fire tenders to the site. Firefighters managed to control the blaze and prevent further damage. Delhi: Shooter Fires Multiple Shots Outside Man’s House in Narela Amid Personal Dispute; Police Probe Underway (Watch Video).

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures 6, Firefighters Control Blaze After Major Blast in Delhi

Six people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela area. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot: Delhi Fire Service (Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/esLXoVHagT — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

