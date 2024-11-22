A car suddenly caught fire near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Film City Road, creating a dramatic scene as flames quickly engulfed the vehicle. The intense fire rapidly spread across the car, causing thick plumes of smoke to rise into the air. Witnesses described the fire as fierce, with the car burning fiercely, and the heat from the flames was felt from a distance. The vehicle was completely consumed by the blaze, leaving it charred and unrecognizable. The incident caused a great deal of panic among passersby and nearby residents, who rushed to safety while watching the unfolding situation. Noida Car Fire: Moving Car Goes Up in Flames in Sector-39, Driver Jumps Out of Vehicle to Save Life (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire Near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Film City Road

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)