A shocking incident involving an Ola driver allegedly attempting to cook an omelette while driving has caused a stir on social media. Passenger Rohan Khule took to Twitter to report the reckless act, tagging Ola and Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) to intervene. In his tweet, Khule described the dangerous behaviour, stating, "Your driver is learning how to cook an omelette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire; hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames." Ola Support responded swiftly, calling the matter "deeply concerning" and requesting the CRN (Customer Ride Number) via direct message to investigate and assist at the earliest. The Mumbai Traffic Police also acknowledged the complaint, asking Khule to provide a detailed address for further action. Ola, Uber Cab Drivers Go on ‘Strike’ at Delhi Airport, Commuters Complain on X (See Pics).

We request that if the address you provided is not sufficient send us the full address. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 24, 2024

We find this matter deeply concerning, Rohan. Kindly share the CRN of this ride via DM for us to investigate and assist you at the earliest. https://t.co/6DHSELSJXi — Ola Support (@ola_supports) December 24, 2024

