A couple who visited Goa for a holiday had a horrifying experience during their stay at a hotel in the coastal state. The man took to Reddit to share his experience and claimed that his girlfriend ran out of the washroom after she spotted the caretaker of the property they were staying at peeping at her through the window. In his post, the man said that they were staying at Hotel Vibes Inn in Nagao, and their caretaker, Salem Ahmed, was a polite man and even offered them food during their stay. However, after checking out, when his girlfriend was using the common washroom connected to the caretaker's quarters, Salem was peeping at her through the washroom window. The man said that he called the police and informed them about the incident. The police arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody. "Shockingly, the hotel owner tried to bribe us to withdraw the FIR. All the washroom windows in the hotel were connected to a passage, making it easy for someone to spy," the man's post read. The man also said that they are pursuing the case legally and warned people against booking rooms at Hotel Vibes Inn in Nagao. Goa Shocker: Delhi Tourist Murdered at Baga Beach in Robbery Attempt; 3 Accused Arrested.

Man Says Caretaker Peeped In Through Washroom Window at Goa Hotel

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

