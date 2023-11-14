In a spirited display of support, a massive crowd gathered during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Indore ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023. As the convoy moved through the streets, people showered flower petals on PM Modi, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the spectacle, with cheers from the crowd and the resounding chant of "Modi Modi" echoing through the air. PM Modi Roadshow in Rajasthan Video: Cyclists Join in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rally Amid Rains in Bikaner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | People shower flower petals as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Indore. pic.twitter.com/um52mpREVp — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

