In a shocking incident in Pune, Hemant Bagul, son of former Deputy Mayor Aaba Bagul, allegedly assaulted a two-wheeler rider following a minor collision involving a car. According to reports, the incident took place after the car bumped into the motorcycle, leading to an argument. Hemant Bagul, reportedly enraged by the collision, physically attacked the rider. Aba Bagul to Contest Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 as Independent Candidate from Parvati Assembly Constituency After Congress Gives Seat to Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (Watch Video).

Hemant Bagul Caught on Video Assaulting Ride

