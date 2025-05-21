Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today, May 21, shared unseen photos with his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Notably, today is the 34th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India. May 21 is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. Sharing the unseen photos with his father on Instagram, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote, "Papa, your memories guide me every step of the way." The Congress leader further said that realising his father's unfulfilled dreams is his resolution and that he will continue to fulfil them. ‘Rajiv Gandhi – a Great Son of India’: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute to Former Prime Minister on His 34th Death Anniversary (See Pics and Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Shares Unseen Photos With Father Rajiv Gandhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)