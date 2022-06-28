In a horrific incident, a man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area today. The deceased had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Meanwhile, the two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well.

