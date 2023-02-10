Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said no new taxes have been announced in the state budget 2023-24. This is the last budget of the present government as assembly polls will be held in the state later this year. In the last four budgets too, no new taxes were imposed and relief was given to people, Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, said while presenting the budget in the state Assembly on the theme of 'Bachat, Rahat, Badhat' (saving, relief and progress). Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: CM Ashok Gehlot Raises Medical Cover Under Chiranjeevi Health Scheme To Rs 25 Lakh.

No New Taxes Announced in State Budget

