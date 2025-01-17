An RPF head constable, Om Prakash, was suspended after a viral video showed him allegedly slapping a woman in the general coach of the Ranthambore Express on January 14. The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district when passengers pulled the emergency chain to halt the train. Upon questioning the passengers, an argument ensued between the constable and two individuals, a man and a woman, who reportedly feared repercussions for their actions. Amid the heated exchange, the constable slapped the woman, an act captured by a co-passenger on video. The footage drew widespread condemnation on social media, prompting railway authorities to suspend the constable. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Moradabad Shocker: Man Clings to Car Bonnet After Finding Wife Inside Vehicle With Her Lover in UP, Dragged for Several Kilometres; Video Goes Viral.

RPF Constable Suspended for Slapping Woman on Train

Kindly look into this matter @rpfwcrkota — DRM KOTA (@drmkota) January 16, 2025

