Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the valiant Queen of Sivaganga, on her birth anniversary, lauding her courage and contributions to India's freedom struggle. In a heartfelt tweet, he hailed her courage recognising her tactical brilliance and role in empowering women. "Remembering the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary! Her unparalleled valour and strategic brilliance in fighting colonial oppression continue to inspire generations," PM Modi wrote. Rani Velu Nachiyar, an 18th-century freedom fighter, is renowned for organising a fierce resistance against British forces and rallying women warriors. The day is being observed across the country with events celebrating her legacy, highlighting her pivotal role in Indian history and her inspiring leadership.

Remembering the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary! She waged a heroic fight against colonial rule, showing unparalleled valour and strategic brilliance. She inspired generations to stand against oppression and fight for freedom. Her role in furthering women… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

