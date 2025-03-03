Geeta Devi Hospital in Ratlam is facing serious allegations after a shocking incident. A patient who was reportedly in a coma suddenly walked out of the hospital, raising questions about the hospital's claims and medical practices. The patient's family has accused the hospital of providing false information and negligence. Calls for an investigation into the matter are growing. Geeta Devi Hospital had earlier stated that the patient was in a coma, but eyewitnesses were left stunned when the same individual was seen leaving the hospital premises in poor condition. The incident has sparked outrage, with the hospital facing severe allegations regarding medical negligence and possible misinformation. Ratlam: 3 Children Mercilessly Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan, MP Police Register FIR as Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Patient Declared in Coma Walks Out of Hospital in MP