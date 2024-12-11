Today, December 11, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor and filmmaker Balachandra Menon in a sexual assault case. While granting bail to Balachandra Menon, the high court bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that men, too, have a right to dignity. "Remember that right and dignity is not only to women, but to man also," he added. The state's top court also noted that the complaint in this case came nearly 17 years after the alleged incident occurred, which cast doubt on its credibility. The court further opined that the prolonged delay in filing the complaint was sufficient to grant anticipatory bail in this case. It must be noted that Menon is among several noted figures from the Malayalam film industry who have been accused of sexual misconduct following the public release of the Justice K Hema Committee Report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry. MM Lawrence Body Handover Row: ‘Have Some Respect’, Kerala High Court Chides Late CPI-M Leader’s Children After Daughter Asha Lawrence Opposes Donation of Mortal Remains.

