A biker named Ruchika Thakare was thrashed in full public view by a couple in Maharashtra's Wardha city. The physical assault, caught on camera, took place on January 18 and a video has gone viral. In the viral video, Sudhir Kharkate, a security officer of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, and his wife are seen abusing and assaulting Ruchika Thakare on a road in Wardha city. According to Thakare, a car, allegedly driven by Kharkate, rammed into her bike on January 17. When confronted, Kharkate and his wife threatened her. Kharkate had allegedly driven the car across Ruchika’s feet during the argument. The alleged assault took place after the biker lodged a police complaint. According to latest reports, Kharkate and his wife have been booked by the police. Pune Road Rage: Mother With 2 Kids on Bike Attacked by Motorist on Pashan-Baner Link Road, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Biker Ruchika Thakare Thrashed by Couple in Maharashtra’s Wardha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Sen (@roamwithom_)

