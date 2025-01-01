As the nation prepares to welcome New Year 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Police have issued a unique and creative advisory for those celebrating the arrival of 2025. The "Rules Behind Bars" Bash 2025 invites citizens to stay safe and follow the law or risk being escorted to the lockup. The police advisory, humorously presented as a party invite, promises an event featuring performances from "DJ Encounter Beats" and the "Reckless Riders Band," with tracks like "Click It or Ticket" and "For Those Riding Riskily." The VIP lockup lounge offers a "premium hospitality" experience for those who defy the rules, complete with customized FIRs and photo sessions. As UP Police remind the public, "One wrong move earns you an instant, non-refundable visit to our lockup." The light-hearted message carries a serious tone, urging citizens to prioritise safety and follow traffic laws while ringing in the New Year. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

UP Police Warns Reckless Drivers with 'Rules Behind Bars' Bash

"UPP's Rules Behind Bars Bash 2025" A special venue where lawbreakers meet VIP (Very Inconvenient Punishments). 1 wrong move & you're RSVP'd to the '0 Tolerance Zone', free FIRs, exclusive photo ops & music that'll make you 'click it or tick-et.' #HappyNewYear#NYEWithUPPolice pic.twitter.com/3PjvprZKcv — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 31, 2024

