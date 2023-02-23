The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera. Hearing Khera's plea, the Supreme Court has listed Khera's plea seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of multiple FIRs for February 27. The apex court also issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police after Khera filed a plea seeking clubbing of FIRs. The court said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court. Pawan Khera, Congress Leader, Detained by Assam Police at Delhi Airport Over Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Video).

SC Directs Dwarka Court To Grant Interim Relief to Khera

SC directs Cong leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking protection from arrest and clubbing of multiple FIRs to be listed on Feb 27 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)